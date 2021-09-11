Our uncle, Clarence Lenhardt, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 27, 2021. He lived 82 years.

Clarence was born Oct. 4, 1938, to Henry and Katie (Hein) Lenhardt in Billings. He joined four brothers and one sister, on the family farm west of Billings. An additional sister died shortly after birth. He attended Elder Grove School and Senior High in Billings.

Clarence never married, but had many good friends. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He worked hard on the family farm, becoming skilled at whatever was needed to keep the farm and cattle business afloat. He was a trusted farmhand to his older brothers, who also farmed much of their lives. He lived on the family farm up until the last five years of his life, when he was forced to move into Billings because the farm land was to be subdivided by the owner. When it was time to move off the home place, he had many friends show up to help him.

He enjoyed visiting with his friends at the Squire, caring for two special friends, Kathy and Bev, during their terminal illnesses, and driving his Chevy pickup. Up until the last few years, he helped drive truck during harvest for some of his farming friends.