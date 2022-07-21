 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarence Wilhelm "Clancy" Goll

Clarence Wilhelm "Clancy" Goll

Clarence Wilhelm "Clancy" Goll, 94, of Billings passed away on July 14. Memorial services will be held Saturday July 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the 48th Street Christian Church, Luncheon to follow by car procession to the IBEW Union Hall.

