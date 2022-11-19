Clarene Dysart, of Missoula, died on November 14, in Missoula, of natural causes. She was nine days short of her 93rd birthday.

Clarene was born at home to Clarice and George Juedeman on November 23, 1929, near Bristow, OK.

She attended elementary school in Okfuskee County and high school in Weleetka, OK, until moving to Geraldine, MT, where she graduated. After a year at UM-Bozeman, she began her teaching career while attending school during the summers to complete her education, eventually earning a Masters Degree in Education from The University of Montana. She taught in Chouteau, Judith Basin, and Wheatland Counties. After teaching in Harlowton for 21 years, she became elementary principal in 1983. She retired from that position in 1991.

In 1952, she married John DeNevi and moved to Reno, NV, where their daughters were born. That marriage ended in divorce, and she and the girls moved back to Montana, first to Geraldine and then to Harlowton in 1962.

In 1979, she and Bill Dysart were married in Harlowton, where theyspent 33 years together. Bill died in 2012.

Throughout her life, Clarene was a care-giver. As the oldest of five children, she was often called upon to care for her siblings, both in childhood and as they aged. She cared deeply about the students she taught and worked hard to bring out the best in each of them. She was a loving and involved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a much-loved aunt. It was not possible to pass through Clarene's world and not be touched by her love and kindness.

Clarene was dedicated to education, seeking learning opportunities for herself and others. She was an exceptional teacher and administrator, enriching the communities in which she lived as well as the students she taught. She was active in the Federated Church, Kiwanis and American Legion Auxiliary in Harlowton, as well as First United Methodist Church in Missoula. No fundraiser or community event was complete without one of Clarene's famous pecan pies and no family gathering seemed right without a plate of her crispy fried chicken and a too-generous helping of cheesy potatoes.

Clarene is survived by her daughter Mary DeNevi (Art Gayvert) and granddaughter Eva, and by her daughter Theresa Cox (Randy), grandsons Jason, and Jamie, and granddaughter, Jessica (Frank) and great-grandchildren Pierce, Everett and Alanna Coulter, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. They will miss her more than words can say.

Clarene loved her daughters and their families with all her heart. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very precious to her, and she liked to spoil them.

The family thanks all the caregivers who treated Clarene with such kindness during her life, particularly the staff of the Village Senior Residence, her physical therapist, Deanna, Dr. Peter Szekely, and the nurses from Big Sky Palliative and Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the First United Methodist Church in Missoula (PO Box 7646; 59807), to the Veterans Memorial Wall in Harlowton, MT (59036), or to a charity of your choice. If you are lucky enough to still have your Mama, give her an extra hug today, and never miss an opportunity to read to a child.