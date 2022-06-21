 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarice "Bitsy" Davis Martin

Clarice "Bitsy" Davis Martin, 77, of Billings, died Friday, November 19, 2021 at Stillwater Billings Clinic Hospital in Columbus, MT. Memorial services will be held Thurs., June 23 at 11 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Billings, MT.

Her full obituary is available online at www.cfgbillings.com.

