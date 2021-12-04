Clarice “Bitsy” Davis Martin, 77, of Billings, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Stillwater Billings Clinic Hospital in Columbus, MT of complications from a head injury sustained at her home. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later time.
Clarice was born Oct. 19, 1944 to Elvin “Peely” and Hazel (Drake) Davis in Hardin, MT. The youngest of three, “Bitsy” as she was known to her family was raised in Hardin with many relatives nearby. Clarice and her older siblings, Ron and Violet, were all talented musicians and she cherished the times spent singing and playing music with them. Throughout her life, the Davis and Drake family gatherings and her continued friendships with people from Hardin were always important to Clarice.
In 1968, she married Jerry Weaver of Hardin and was widowed a couple of years later when he died in a motor vehicle accident.
Clarice never had children of her own but when she married Richard “Dick” Martin on March 5, 1988, she gained five grown stepdaughters, “The Girls” and their families. Dick was one of the best things that ever happened to Clarice but being a grandma and later a great-grandma was the greatest gift of all. She treasured every moment with them and collected every photo and any memento she could of all their activities and visits.
In 1999, Clarice and Dick started working for the Billings Public School District bus system. Not long after Dick's death in 2011, Clarice retired having worked as a bus aide for thirteen and a half years. Clarice enjoyed the kids on the bus and the friendships with her co-workers.
Clarice had deep faith in God. She loved performing and listening to all types of music. Her greatest joys were connections to family and friends, especially through visits, phone calls, cards, letters, and pictures. Clarice never saw a family photo that she didn't want for her vast photo album collection. In retirement, Clarice took great pride in her yard and flower gardens.
Clarice was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents “Peely” and Hazel Davis; siblings Violet Ziler and Ron Davis, and infant sister Vivian Drake.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Ann Davis, Woodland, AL; and brother-in-law Joe Ziler, Laramie, WY; nieces and nephews Eric (Jessica) Davis, Marietta, GA; Brad (Renee) Davis Woodland, AL; Kimberly (Brian) Wilson, Jay, FL; Cindy Whitman, Laramie, WY; James Ziler, Laramie, WY; Debbie (Mike) Carrol, Odgen, UT; Shelly (Mike) Boroski, Sterling Heights, MI; Robert Ziler, Fort Shaw, MT; and great-nieces/nephews; stepdaughters “The Girls” — Betty (Greg) Laughlin, Homestead, FL; Patti (Bill) Iversen, Sidney, MT; Sandy (Bruce) Martin, Billings, MT; Deb Martin Young, Butte, MT; and Becky (Paul) Fulkerson, Franklinton, NC; grandchildren Christopher (Lisa) Laughlin, Homestead, FL; Jamie (JT) Laughlin, Dallas, TX; Neil (Tara) Iversen, Fargo, ND; Susan (Josh) Maygar, Durango, CO; James (Sarah) Dolph, San Francisco, CA; Amber (Tim) Laurent, San Francisco, CA; Noah Martin, Seattle, WA; Scott Young, Billings, MT; Anastasia Young, Minneapolis, MN; Angela (Wayland) Smedley, Rolesville, NC; and Joel (Chanda) Fulkerson, Billings, MT; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Atonement Lutheran Church of Billings, the Big Horn County Museum in Hardin, or to the organization of your choice. Arrangements are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences and memorials may be sent to www.cfgbillings.com.
