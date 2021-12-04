Clarice “Bitsy” Davis Martin, 77, of Billings, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Stillwater Billings Clinic Hospital in Columbus, MT of complications from a head injury sustained at her home. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later time.

Clarice was born Oct. 19, 1944 to Elvin “Peely” and Hazel (Drake) Davis in Hardin, MT. The youngest of three, “Bitsy” as she was known to her family was raised in Hardin with many relatives nearby. Clarice and her older siblings, Ron and Violet, were all talented musicians and she cherished the times spent singing and playing music with them. Throughout her life, the Davis and Drake family gatherings and her continued friendships with people from Hardin were always important to Clarice.

In 1968, she married Jerry Weaver of Hardin and was widowed a couple of years later when he died in a motor vehicle accident.