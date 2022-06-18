BILLINGS - Clarice "Bitsy" Davis Martin, 77, of Billings, died Friday, November 19, 2021 at Stillwater Billings Clinic Hospital in Columbus, Mont. of complications from a head injury sustained at her home. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later time.

Clarice was born October 19, 1944 to Elvin "Peely" and Hazel (Drake) Davis in Hardin, Mont. The youngest of three, "Bitsy", as she was known to her family was raised in Hardin. In 1968, she married Jerry Weaver of Hardin and was widowed a couple of years.

Clarice had no children of her own but when she married Richard "Dick" Martin in 1988, she gained five grown stepdaughters, and became a grandma and later a great-grandma.

Early in 2013, Clarice retired after thirteen years as a bus aide for the Billings Public School District bus system.

Her greatest joys were connections to family and friends, her faith, and her music.

Clarice was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents "Peely" and Hazel Davis; siblings Violet Ziler and Ron Davis, and infant sister Vivian Drake.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Ann Davis, Woodland, AL; and brother-in-law Joe Ziler, Laramie, WY; nieces and nephews Eric (Jessica) Davis, Marietta, GA; Brad (Renee) Davis Woodland, AL; Kimberly (Brian) Wilson, Jay, FL; Cindy Whitman, Laramie, WY; James Ziler, Laramie, WY; Debbie (Mike) Carrol, Odgen, UT; Shelly (Mike) Boroski, Sterling Heights, MI; Robert Ziler, Fort Shaw, MT; numerous great-nieces/nephews; stepdaughters Betty (Greg) Laughlin, Homestead, FL; Patti (Bill) Iversen, Sidney, MT; Sandy (Bruce) Martin, Billings, MT; Deb Martin Young, Butte, MT; and Becky (Paul) Fulkerson, Franklinton, NC; grandchildren Christopher (Lisa) Laughlin, Homestead, FL; Jamie (JT) Laughlin, Dallas, TX; Neil (Tara) Iversen, Fargo, ND; Susan (Josh) Maygar, Durango, CO; James (Sarah) Dolph, San Francisco, CA; Amber (Tim) Laurent, San Francisco, CA; Noah Martin, Seattle, WA; Scott Young, Billings, MT; Anastasia Young, Minneapolis, MN; Angela (Wayland) Smedley, Rolesville, NC; and Joel (Chanda) Fulkerson, Billings, MT; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Atonement Lutheran Church of Billings, the Big Horn County Museum in Hardin, or to the organization of your choice. Arrangements are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a more detailed obituary or to send condolences and memorials, visit www.cfgbillings.com.