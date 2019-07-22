Clarice Ione Moen Waller, 93, passed away Friday, July 19. Clarice was born Feb. 4, 1926, on the family farm in Day County, South Dakota, to George Ingvald and Agnes Viola (Benson) Moen. On Dec. 10, 1949, she married Vernon D. Waller in Sidney. In 1976, they moved to Laurel due to Vernon’s job transfer with Tractor and Equipment Company.
Proceeding her in death were her parents; husband, Vernon D.; grandson Daryl Stene; brothers Gilman, Orlin, and Gary Moen; sister Delores Kemmis; sons-in-law, Archie Stockert and Ron Stene.
Surviving her are sons Vernon C. (Audrey) Waller, Ronald (Marie) Waller, David (Lynn) Waller, and daughters Janice Stockert and Cheryl Stene. Also surviving grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and four sisters and a brother.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at Our Saviors’s Lutheran Church in Laurel, MT. Burial in the Laurel cemetery with a reception to follow. Memorials in memory of Clarice can be sent to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Hymnal Fund: 707 W. 3rd St., Laurel, MT. 59044
Full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com
