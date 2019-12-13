BELLE FOURCHE, SD — Funeral services for Clarice Owen, 87, of Ekalaka, will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka. Burial will follow in the Beaver Lodge Cemetery in Ekalaka.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Clarice passed away Dec. 3, 2019 at Belle Estate Senior Living in Belle Fourche, SD.
Please visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.com to view Clarice’s full obituary.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com
