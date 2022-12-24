The Lord called our mother, Clarlee Isabell Pierson to be with him on Dec. 17.

Clarlee Isabell Fischer was born on Nov. 11, 1933 in Richardton, North Dakota to Mikeal and Clementina Fischer. Clarlee grew up on the family farm out of Halliday, North Dakota. She and her father would go and start the fire at the one room schoolhouse in the winter. Besides doing farm chores she worked as a switchboard operator and waitress. Although she only went to school through 8th grade, one of her accomplishments was to earn her G.E.D. diploma as an adult.

Clarlee moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she met the love of her life, Frank Edward Pierson. They were married in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 8, 1952, and they celebrated sixty-three years together. They moved to Laurel, Montana to start their family life together. They had four children, Michael Ira, Frank Dodge, Clarisa Jo, and Michele Rae.

Mom was an EMT with the Laurel Ambulance Service. She also cooked, bartended, and cleaned houses. Mom was a devout catholic, she and Frank faithfully took their family to church. Mom was a 4-H leader, a member of Altar Society, and loved to do gardening, sewing and crafts. Mom had a generous spirit and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Mom was full of love and laughter.

Clarlee was preceded in death by her parents Mikeal and Clementina, her husband Frank, their son Michael, their grandson Kevin, her brothers, Mike and Joe and sisters Viki and Dolly.

She is survived by their children Frank, Clarisa and Michele, their grandchildren, Amber, Samantha, Elizabeth and Gabriel and great grandchildren, Amelia, Aiden, Christopher, Rylan, Marcus, and Gracelyn.

A vigil will be held on Tuesday, Dec 27th at 7 p.m. Rosary will be held at St. Pius X and a memorial service on Wednesday, Dec 28th at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel.