Claude Forney Henson
Claude Forney Henson

Claude Forney Henson

Claude Forney Henson, 89, of Billings, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, at West Park Village.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, a family service at the gravesite in Livingston may be planned for a later date.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

