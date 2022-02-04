Claude (Kasey) D. Kaseman, 68, of Molt, MT, passed away at home on Jan. 26, 2022. He was born March 10, 1953 in Bismarck, N.D. to Elmer and Esther Kaseman. He lived in Wishek, N.D. until six years of age and moved to Williston, N.D. with his parents, and attended school there until he graduated from high school in 1971. He attended college at NDSU in Fargo, N.D. where he graduated in 1975.

Kasey then moved to Billings, and worked for a company for 40 years that dealt with industrial and heavy equipment in the mining industry. He enjoyed the great outdoors and loved hunting and fishing, and was blessed to go to Africa three times and all over the US and Canada. He raised Arabian horses with his father for more than 20 years. Kasey met his wife, Donna, in 2000, and they married in 2005. They both loved to travel, deep sea fish, wherever they could, or just go lake fishing and camping, go to car races, movies, out to dinner with friends, and have friends over to their home to play games.

Kasey was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lucinda. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his son Shane, and his daughter Desirae (Jason) and stepdaughter Kristi (Cole).

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Thank you Stillwater Hospice for the great care you gave Kasey the last three weeks before he passed away.