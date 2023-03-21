Claudia Marie Cory, 78, of Fort Dodge, Iowa passed away on March 18 at Bickford Senior Living in Fort Dodge. Claudia moved to Fort Dodge in August of 2019 due to failing health and to be close to her sister, Jane.

Claudia was born on July 27, 1944 to Claude N. and Kathleen M. (Henter) Cory in Helena, Montana. Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, her twin, Claude "Richard" Cory and her brother Dennis. She is survived by three siblings, Jeff (Paula) Cory, Helena, Montana, Jane (Curt) Klein, Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Marilyn (Dan) Gilmore, Lincoln, California. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were very important to her. She was frequently in attendance at their birthday parties, dance and music recitals, graduations and weddings.

Claudia attended St. Helena Grade School and Cathedral High School in Helena, Montana where she was a proud member of the Greenie Girls. The Greenie Girls are lifelong friends and meet regularly for summer get togethers.

Following high school graduation Claudia attended Montana State University and Miles Community College. She studied nursing and ultimately became a registered nurse. Her nursing career began at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings, Montana where she worked as a flight nurse and surgical nurse for 20 years. She then moved to Citrus Heights, California where she continued working as a surgical nurse at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael. Prior to obtaining her nursing degree Claudia worked as a respiratory therapist at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Claudia enjoyed family get togethers, traveling, cooking, playing games, reading, tennis and golf. While living in California she loved visiting wineries and tasting various wines. Soldier Creek Winery in Fort Dodge was also a favorite.

A Catholic Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Claudia's hometown of Helena, Montana. Arrangements have been entrusted with Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Dodge, IA.