Clayton Croff passed on Jan. 24th, 2 days shy of his 92nd birthday. Clayton was a principal in Billings for many years and was actively involved in many organizations.
His family would like to invite his many friends and peers to celebrate his life at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 26th at 10:30 a.m. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.