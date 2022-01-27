Clayton Croff was born Jan. 26, 1930 to Clarence R. Croff and Ethel (Johnson) Croff in Belt, MT. He left his life on Earth, for Heaven on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, two days before his 92nd birthday.
Clayton grew up in Geyser, Montana. Active in basketball, he caught the eye of Stanford cheerleader, Mary Lou Varner during a game against basketball rival Stanford. Clayton and Mary Lou were married Sept. 10, 1950 and celebrated 62 years prior to Mary Lou's death in 2011.
Clayton served for two years in the U.S. Army, following which they moved to Great Falls, MT where he attended The College of Great Falls to obtain his conditional teaching certificate. Clayton received his Bachelor's degree from Northern Montana College in Havre and his Masters in Educational Administration from Montana State College in Bozeman. Clayton spent 38 years in education as teacher and elementary principal in Hobson, Fort Peck, Nashua, Harlowton, Lewistown, Helena and Billings, where he was principal of Poly Drive, Central Heights and Arrowhead Elementary schools. He also Directed the Migrant Children's Program in Billings for many years during the summer. He was extremely proud to represent Montana as a National Distinguished Principal during a ceremony in Washington, DC. in 1991.
Clayton was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, boating and camping, but especially loved floating the river and fishing, something he continued into his 90's. Clayton was a Senior Olympic Bowling Champion, bowling from the age of 19 to 90.
During his retirement, Clayton was extremely active in AARP at both the regional and state level where he held a number of offices and served on numerous committees. He also was active with the Yellowstone Council on Aging and Kiwanis. He served as Deacon and Treasurer at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and participated in their Community Garden.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Lou and half-sister, Karen Armstrong. Clayton is survived by his children, Greg Croff (Deb), Edwards, CO, Jan Croff Pentas (BJ), Billings, Kevin Croff (Cam), also of Billings and his half-sister, Bonnie Jenkins (Mike) of Apollo Beach, FL. He is also survived by grandchildren, Nick Pentas, Carissa Rutt, Carsten Croff, Kira Croff, Kayla Croff, Teal Croff and six great-grandchildren, Jack, Colson, Zander, Aspen, Fletcher and Carter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Service details will be forthcoming. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
