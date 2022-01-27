Clayton Croff

Clayton served for two years in the U.S. Army, following which they moved to Great Falls, MT where he attended The College of Great Falls to obtain his conditional teaching certificate. Clayton received his Bachelor's degree from Northern Montana College in Havre and his Masters in Educational Administration from Montana State College in Bozeman. Clayton spent 38 years in education as teacher and elementary principal in Hobson, Fort Peck, Nashua, Harlowton, Lewistown, Helena and Billings, where he was principal of Poly Drive, Central Heights and Arrowhead Elementary schools. He also Directed the Migrant Children's Program in Billings for many years during the summer. He was extremely proud to represent Montana as a National Distinguished Principal during a ceremony in Washington, DC. in 1991.