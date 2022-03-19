Clayton Croff passed on Jan. 24, 2 days shy of his 92nd birthday. Clayton was a principal in Billings for many years and was actively involved in many organizations.

His family would like to invite his many friends and peers to celebrate his life at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 26th at 10:30 a.m. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.