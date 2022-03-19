 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clayton Croff

  • 0
Clayton Croff

Clayton Croff passed on Jan. 24, 2 days shy of his 92nd birthday. Clayton was a principal in Billings for many years and was actively involved in many organizations.

His family would like to invite his many friends and peers to celebrate his life at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 26th at 10:30 a.m. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News