Clayton Falls Down
Clayton Falls Down

Clayton Falls Down

Clayton Wayne Falls Down, 62, of Billings passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 7, 2020, after a sudden illness at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. Clayton was born May 6, 1957, to Delphine Backbone (Walter Onion) and Robert Falls Down Sr. at Crow Agency.

