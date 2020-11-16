Clayton Ross Fiscus

He was born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, on July 11, 1936 to Vernon Ross Fiscus and Tima (Rivers) Fiscus. He graduated from Newell High School and completed 1 year of college in Brookings, South Dakota, before joining the Navy serving on the USS Forrestal United States 6th fleet and served from 1957-1961. After his time in the Navy, he worked on powerline construction as a heavy equipment operator, lineman, and general foreman from 1962-1971. In 1962 he met and married the love of his life of 58 years, Lurlene (Lori) Jo Follette and they had two children. In 1971 he suffered an industrial accident where he was electrocuted, severely burned, and nearly died. He lost his left arm, left leg and was catastrophically disabled. This was a life changing event for him and his family. After rehabilitation he went into real estate as a salesman/broker and later opened his own office in 1977, Fiscus Realty. In 1991 he was given the honor of being ‘REALTOR of the YEAR'. He was on the Board of Directors of the Billings Association of Realtors from 1984-1990, the State Director of the Montana Association of Realtors from 1990-1997, District Vice President for the Montana Association of Realtors from 1998-1999, State Director of the Montana Association of Realtors from 2000-2003, and a member of the Montana Landlords Association 1990-2003.