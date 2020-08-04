Clemence ‘Cemie' Hoagland Studer
Clemence 'Cemie' Hoagland Studer passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Swedish Medical Center, Denver.
Cemie was born on Aug. 25, 1932, in Marshall, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Catherine's College in Minneapolis. Her first job was at the University of Notre Dame. There, she met the love of her life, Ralph Studer. They were married on Aug. 20, 1955, and raised nine children together. She took a personal interest in each of her 22 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Cemie had undeniable faith in the Lord that was evident throughout her life! She was the Matriarch of the family, the organizer of the family gatherings and her presence and sense of humor will be missed.
She is survived by her husband and seven of her children, Steve (Sherry), Marie Hudyma (Walter), Julie McQuinn (Dan), Ralph (Kim) Kelly, Suzanne, Michelle Larkin (Tim) and Jim (Andrea); and son-in-law Joe Glennon. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Jeanne Glennon and Suzanne Studer.
Vigil service will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and funeral mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. 2055 Woody Drive. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
