Cleota Jean Reichman Jones, 86, passed away in Billings, MT on Feb. 4, 2022. She was born on Oct. 3, 1935 in Juliaetta, ID to Louis and Dorothy Reichman, and was raised on the family dairy ranch in the Gallatin Valley a few miles from Belgrade, Montana.

Cleo was the third of four children, David (deceased), Zelpha, and Lois. On Oct. 15, 1965, when she married Gene her family grew from three, Michael, Steven, and Paul, to five as she began her life with him and began caring for his two daughters, LaRita and Cindy, as her own. Later two more were born to them, Randy and James (deceased). She also is survived by 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Cleo was a strong, energetic worker who cared well for her large family, and supported Gene.

On Jan. 6, 1968 Cleo was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She will be remembered for her deep spirituality. She loved the Bible and the hope it contained and tirelessly told others about that hope. Even during her last few months as her health was rapidly declining, she loved explaining that her calm, joyful spirit was a result of her faith in her God's promise of a resurrection. She now rests, waiting to stand again. Daniel 12:13

A memorial service will be held via Zoom on March 5, 2022 at 2 p.m.