RYEGATE — Cleto passed away peacefully at home on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020.

He was born in Livingston and has lived and worked in the Ryegate area for the past 12 years. He will be remembered fondly by his many friends, family, and coworkers.

Cleto is survived by his wife Barbara; mom and dad Neva and Lyle Perry; father Dwight Riley; stepchildren Joe and Hugh Shaw; daughters Aubrey, Savannah, and Venessa; and brother Jack (Robin) Perry. He was preceded in death by sister Cindy and brother Bucky.

Cleto was a veteran honorably discharged from the US Army serving as a tank commander. His passions included cooking, music, and movies.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Ryegate Bar and Cafe on Sat., Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.

