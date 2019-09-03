Cleve Michael Riggins died by his own hand on August 8, 2019, one of many preventable suicides in Montana every year. He was 54.
Cleve was the New Year's baby in Richland County, Montana, in 1965. Cleve arrived six weeks early and always celebrated his birthday like it was 1999.
His parents Lloyd and Vale Riggins welcomed him enthusiastically into their perfect family of two boys and two girls all over the age of seven. Cleve described his childhood as a land of giants who knew everything. He spent his early life in the company of the wonderful hunting dogs raised by his father.
Cleve graduated from Sidney High School in 1983. He was an intelligent, but indifferent, student. Cleve was more interested in girls. He represented the Sidney Eagles in varsity football, cross country, golf and music. He competed at the state music festival individually and part of a musical ensemble and played saxophone in the band. People often commented on his rich bass speaking voice. He also played American Legion baseball.
After high school Cleve enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a dog handler in 82nd Airborne which meant that he got to jump out of planes with his dog. Life does not get much better than that. His athleticism, leadership ability, and eidetic memory made him an excellent soldier. He felt serving his country was a great honor and privilege.
After the Army, Cleve lived in North Carolina, Sidney, Phoenix, Denver, Williston, and Billings. He worked primarily in the restaurant and hotel industry as a cook and a banquet steward including at the Raffles in Denver, The Rex, Jake's, Stella's, Burger King, and most recently at Rimrock Foundation. While living in Phoenix in his twenties he once sold a Kirby vacuum to a woman whose house had dirt floors (to vacuum the furniture). He also attended the May School of Broadcasting in Billings.
Cleve's favorite person of his whole life was his brother Johnny. John was a big, affable, charismatic guy who adored and believed in his younger brother. They loved and fought very hard and spent lots of time together even though there was a sizable age difference. Cleve was grateful for the time he got to spend with his father, Lloyd, in recent years. Cleve tried to visit him often. You never stop wanting your father to be proud of you. Cleve adored and admired his older sisters Vicki and Avo, who are both teachers. He thought they were excellent women, smart and funny, in the tradition of their mother, Vale.
In May of 2000, Cleve met Janet McMurphy. They were together for 20 years and married on Sept. 10, 2011 (9/10/11). Even though they were separated at the time of his death, they still saw each other every day and tried to support and love one another.
Cleve had his struggles in the world. Like his friend Sheldon Cooper (the Big Bang Theory), Cleve had a need for routine and order in his life. Change is bad. Cleve found great comfort in what he called ‘formal constancy.’ He loved the simple manners that made life more predictable and civilized. In lieu of flowers, please say ‘please,’ ‘thank you’ or ‘you're welcome’; shake hands instead of fist bumping; hold a door; wait to exit an elevator; and use your turn signal. These kindnesses make every day less frightening.
Cleve is survived by his father, Lloyd Riggins; sisters, Avo O'Brien and Vicki Danielson (Bob); his nieces Heather, Jill, and Amy Riggins, Sara, Lisa and Megan Danielson, Katy and Amy O'Brien, and nephews Jack Sukit, and J.L. (John Lloyd, who reminded him so much of Johnny); His sisters-in-law Kathy, Renee, and Lee, bothers-in-law Tom Sukit and Mike O'Brien; his wife, Janet McMurphy, his son, Colin Dillon and his dog, Oskar. Cleve was predeceased by his mother Vale Riggins, his brothers Blane and Johnny; his nephew Adam Sukit and beloved dogs: Jack, Jake, Bruno, Roxie, Gretch, Andy, Mitch, Peaches, Amie, Babe, and Ivee.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Community Center located a 129 Monarch (off Hallowell near State) on Billings Southside.
