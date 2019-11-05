Cliff went to be with Jesus Oct. 24. 2019 at the age of 78. A celebration of his life was held at Faith Chapel Oct. 30, 2019. The full obituary can be viewed at: smithfuneralchapels.com.
Suggested memorials to CLDI of Billings, an organization involved in addiction recovery and other community rebuilding projects.
You have free articles remaining.
Also, the MSU- B Foundation- Ben and Shirley Steele Art endowed scholarships.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.