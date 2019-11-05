{{featured_button_text}}

Cliff went to be with Jesus Oct. 24. 2019 at the age of 78. A celebration of his life was held at Faith Chapel Oct. 30, 2019. The full obituary can be viewed at: smithfuneralchapels.com.

Suggested memorials to CLDI of Billings, an organization involved in addiction recovery and other community rebuilding projects.

Also, the MSU- B Foundation- Ben and Shirley Steele Art endowed scholarships.

To plant a tree in memory of Cliff Potts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

