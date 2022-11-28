Clifford Bruce Saylor, 77 of Billings passed away on November 20, in Billings. Clifford was born in Alameda, California. After the war, his family returned to Montana to operate their farm. In 1947, the family traveled the western states while his father worked as a boilermaker. In 1949, the family returned to Billings.

Clifford graduated Billings Senior High School in 1964. He was a reservist in the Navy his senior year and became an active member in 1965. His active service was complete in 1967 and he remained a reservist until 1970. In the Navy, he served on the U.S.S. Midway and the U.S.S. Krishna in the South Pacific.

Upon discharge from the Navy, he worked at Boeing in Seattle, and then joined the Boilermaker Union in 1969. In 1978, he purchased the Homestead Bar in Broadview, Montana, which he sold in 1984. Eventually he retired from the Boilermaker Union in 2005.

In his retirement, Clifford was a world traveler. His caring spirit and generous heart could be felt by anyone he came in contact with. He went to many countries enjoying seeing the sites and learning about history of the regions. His favorite place to go in the winter was the island of Kauai. With much disappointment, he was unable to make that trip the last few years.

Clifford enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was a member of VFW Post 6774 and American Legion Post 0119. He was in the honor guard at the VFW, performing duties at funerals of veterans who departed before him.

He is predeceased by his father, Clifford Josiah Saylor, his mother, Margaret Ruth (Dutton) Saylor, and his brother-in-law, Morris Rogers. He is survived by his sisters: Betty Ann Rogers and Constance Jean Spangler; brother-in-law, Mike Spangler; nieces: Cynthia, Amanda, Regina, Cherienne, Rebecca and nephew, Michael and their families; life-long friend of over 70 years Larry Cunningham and his family; beloved aunties, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Cliff's Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 2, at the Heights VFW Club, 637 Anchor Street, Billings Heights. To leave remembrances for the family, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com