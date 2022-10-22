Clifford Dunchan Yuill Sr. of Joliet, MT was born November 1, 1935 and died September 24.

Cliff was born to Archibald and Hazel Yuill. He was raised on the family ranch near Lewistown Mt. He was a proud member of FFA. In the fall of 1953, he joined the Airforce where he met Shirley Wasco in Michigan. They married in 1957 and moved back to Montana to be with his family. He was the voice for KXLO radio as an announcer for many years with his lifetime buddy Sam, AKA Gene Pigeon. He raised six children together with Shirley.

He was an entrepreneur, always wanting the best for his family. In 1968 he relocated to Billings, MT where he was an electrician and weather man for KULR TV for six years. He loved being on TV.

In 1973 he and his family ran a restaurant in Cooke Pass, MT for two summers. Then back to Lewistown to manage a Tastee Freeze before buying into a franchise with Corner Pocket. He moved to Great Falls in 1976 and took college classes for business. In 1980 he remarried. Cliff drove a semi truck for Sweetheart Bread until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed his trips and living in Hawaii where he spent the winters but always came back to Montana. He battled multiple cancers to the end and never giving up. He was a proud husband and father and will be dearly missed by all of his family.

He is survived by Ellan Yuill; children: Diane (Butch) Biggs, Darci Selley, Dede (Bob) Bergan, Denice (Jeff) Beecroft, Clifford II (Rebecca) Yuill. 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Archie and Hazel Yuill; twin siblings: Kay Jackson and Ken Yuill; daughter Debbie Garretson; son-in-law Mike O'Blizalo; and grandsons: Brandon Bergan and Derek O'Blizalo.