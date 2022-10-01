Clifford Dunchan Yuill, beloved husband and father, passed peacefully on September 24. He was born November 1, 1935. He was fond of reminding people that it was All Saint's Day.

He had great talent with written and spoken word. He wrote extensively about his early life experiences in the 40s and wrote much of 'Centennial Celebration', a historic look at Great Falls.

He spent much of his later life in Maui which he also loved dearly and called home and where he adopted a grown son from Yap, James, who became a strong and trusted companion and moved back to Montana to live with and help us.

He was a proud 10-year lung cancer survivor. He was a fighter to the finish, battling a bone cancer that made his bones into mush. When his hip broke three years ago, it could not be repaired and was the cause of great misery.

He loved his life as a radio and TV personality at KXLO in Lewistown in the 60s and being weatherman at KULR8 in the 70s.

Cliff is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ellan Stevens Yuill; children: Diane (Butch) Biggs, Darci Selley, Dede (Bob) Bergan, Denice (Jeff) Beecroft, Cliff II (Becca); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents: Archie and Hazel; twin siblings: Ken and Kay Jackson; daughter, Debra; and grandson, Brandon Bergan. Burial will be in Lewistown.