Clifford Lee Morehouse Sr of Worden Passed away Sunday evening Nov. 3, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born June 29, 1939 in Billings, at a young age he moved with his parents Frank Sr. and Katherine (Kister) Morehouse and family to Worden. He graduated in ‘the class of 57’ at Huntley Project High School, in 1958 he married Phyllis Lee they had four children, Vicky Lee Morehouse, Julie Ann Morehouse, Clifford Lee Morehouse Jr and Scott Alan Morehouse.
He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis of 61 years, his daughter Vicky (Les) Howard, sons Cliff Morehouse Jr (Diane) Morehouse, Scott Morehouse and Fiancé (Wanda Adkins), his only sister Shirley Branstetter and a brother in law Walter Houghton Sr., and his grandchildren/great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Katherine Morehouse, his brothers Frank Morehouse Jr (Bertha), Laurence Morehouse, Theodore Morehouse and sisters; Erma Houghton (Walt Sr), Dolly (Ed) Rasmussen and Brother in laws; Mark Branstetter (Shirley), Robert Houston, and his daughter Julie Ann Morehouse and Granddaughter Tiffany Marie Howard. Graveside services will be at 1:30 Friday Nov. 8, 2019, at the Pleasant view cemetery in Ballantine MT. Friends and family are welcome at Les and Vicky Howards home 4335 Murphy Ave in Billings after the service.
