Clifford M. Roberg passed away peacefully May 11, 2021. Clifford was born April 13, 1933, in Katherine, North Dakota, to Anton and Emma Roberg. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Lila Evans in 1976, and they owned and operated Roberg Trucking for 18 years.

Preceding him in death are his wife Lila, his parents, and seven siblings.

Clifford is survived by his brother Dave (Sharon); sister Erma; sons David, Leon, and Tony; daughter Julia; many extended family; and special friends Dana, Denny and Charlene.

Graveside Services will be May 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.