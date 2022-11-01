 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clifford Pednault

Clifford Pednault, 2/22/42-10/30/22, of Fromberg, MT, passed peacefully from complications of stroke.

A celebration of life will be held at the Knights of Columbus/Columbia Club 2216 Grand Ave, Billings, MT; 11/3/22, 12-3. A potluck dinner will be served.

Smith Funeral Chapel of Billings has the complete obituary.

