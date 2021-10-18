 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clifford Rustad
0 entries

Clifford Rustad

  • 0

Clifford Rustad, 80, owner of Hi-Line Auctions of Malta, MT passed away on Oct. 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Wilderness Funeral Home in Malta.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News