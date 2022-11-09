Clifford T. Gangstad

BILLINGS - Clifford T. Gangstad, 100, of Billings Montana passed away on Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Aug 31, 1922 on the family homestead near Froid, Montana; a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, and farmer.

He is preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Lila Gangstad (Peterson), and by his second wife Amelia Gangstad (Dorsey).

He is deeply missed by his children Perry Gangstad, Susan Gangstad and Terry Gangstad; his grandchildren Melanie Carlsen, Joel Gangstad, Sonja Clayton, Amber Pisk, Caitlane Gangstad, and Erin Gangstad; and his six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church on November 12, 2022 at noon, to be followed by refreshments at 1:00 PM and internment at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery.