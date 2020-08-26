In loving memory of Clifford T. Powell, who passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 22, 2020, at the age of 88. Surrounded by his loving wife, four of his children, grandchildren and five of his great-grandchildren, he was carried on the wings of angels to be reunited with his son Chris and the Heavenly Father.

Clifford was born on March 24, 1932, in Miles City, to Mick and Irma (Whittenhove) Powell. He was the middle child of three. Siblings included his older brother, Joseph and later his sister, Virginia. The family eventually moved to Billings. Clifford attended Fratt Catholic School and Billings Central High School. At the age of 18, he joined the United States Navy, serving on a destroyer in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged at the end of his service and returned to Billings. Upon his return, he joined Local 30 Plumbers and Pipefitters apprenticeship program and became a licensed plumber. He spent many years working with Christian Bros. Plumbing & Heating, Star Services, Magic City Plumbing & Heating, and also worked on construction of the missile bases in Montana and South Dakota, Yellowtail Dam and Colstrip Power Plant. He was a very proud and staunch union man, and was honored to become the Local 30 Business Manager in 1976. He served in this role for nine years and retired from the Union in 1985.