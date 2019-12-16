Clifford Wayne Kindsfater was born on July 19, 1944 to Jake and Molly (Zier) Kindsfater in Billings, Montana and passed on Dec. 18, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He grew up sandwiched between Elaine and Denny, and survived polio as a young boy. He was proud to have been in the first graduating class at Billings West High School. Cliff’s lifelong love of motor vehicles spurred him to join the Glass Reunion corvette club with friends who endured for a lifetime. Whether polishing his hot rod, driving in parades, or selling cars and parts, he loved everything about cars.
In 1977, he married Sally Dyk and had two children, Sara and Michael. They divorced in 1993.
He married Kathy Cannon in 2019 and relished his remaining time with her.
Cliff is survived by wife Kathy Cannon, son Mike (Aileen) Kindsfater, daughter Sara (Mike) Creeden, sister Elaine (Gene) House, brother Denny Kindsfater, as well as seven grandchildren, many cousins, nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will take place on Dec. 19, 2019 at 1 pm at Dahl Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Cliff’s memory to P.E.A.K.S.
