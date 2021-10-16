Clint passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Oct. 12, with Judy and his children by his side. Clinton Gary Frank was born on Oct. 26, 1937 to Alex H. and Lydia (Reiter) Frank.
He grew up in Laurel, MT and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1956. In 1959, Clint enlisted in the Army and served as a medic for two years in Fort Lewis, WA. Clint married Judy Ostwalt on Dec. 10, 1960, and they were blessed with three children, Kim, Dart, and Jodee. They spent the next 60 years together as partners in business, life, and love.
Clint and Judy owned and operated the Lockwood Superette for 19 years. They enjoyed greeting their customers/life-long friends every morning sometimes over a cup of coffee. During this time, they traveled with other store owners and friends to many places like Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and London, England. Clint was awarded the distinguished title of Grocer-of-the-Year.
Clint was a very active Billings Mustangs Booster Club. He coached little league baseball from the time he was 18 years old until 1976. He also enjoyed golfing with his best friend, Dick Rowlison, for many years. He belonged to the Midland Roundtable and the Billings West Optimist Club. In 1980, Clint became a Mason. He was very active in Billings Lodge No. 113 and Rapelje Lodge No. 112 where he served as Worshipful Master several times. He was a Charter Life Member of Bannack Historic Lodge No. 3-7-77.
He was honored to serve as Grand Tyler for the Grand Lodge of Montana in both 1999 and 2001. He also joined Billings Scottish Rite and served as Venerable Master. He joined the Al Bedoo Shrine and served as Recorder for 11 years. He belonged to several units in the Shrine; Hospital Corp, the Patrol, and his favorite the Clowns where he was affectionately known as “Cuddles”. He served as President of the P.N.S.C.A. (Pacific Northwest Shrine Clown Association). Clint achieved the high honor of Masonic Citizen of the Year in 2017. He was a very active member of the Billings Friendship Chapter No. 124 where he served as Worthy Patron several times. He also had the honor of serving the state as Worthy Grand Patron. Clint was very dedicated to the Masonic orders and enjoyed serving the community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers (Jim and Dean), and his grandson (Adam).
Clint is survived by his caring wife, Judy and his daughter, Kim (Dean) Lehnen, son, Dart (Kristen) Frank, and daughter, Jodee (Barry) Stein. He loved his grandchildren Jeremy (Stephanie) Lehnen, Jill (Brandon) Fisher, Brock Lehnen, Bryce Lehnen, Ashley (Nate) Culek, Joseph Frank, Carter Frank, Kolby (Hannah) McGarrah, Shane McGarrah, Chelsea Stein, and Hunter Stein. Papa adored his great grandchildren Adrianna, Mercedez, and Ryland Lehnen, Elijah, Thatcher, and Cordelia Culek, and Lucas and Rhett McGarrah. Also surviving Clint are his sisters-in-law LaVerne Frank and Betty Aman, his brothers-in-law Conrad (Miriam) Ostwalt and Gene (Dianna) Ostwalt and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation – Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Smith's West Chapel, 304 34th St W, Billings, MT. Funeral services are Thursday, October 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S 36th St. Internment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Reception following internment at Billings Masonic Center, 1101 Broadwater Ave.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Clint's name be made to one of the following organizations – Scottish Rite Cancer Van, 514 14th St W, Billings, MT 59102; Scottish Rite Language Clinic, 514 14th St. W, Billings, MT 59102; Al Bedoo Shrine Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 20673, Billings, MT 59104, or a charity of your choice. Livestream of the funeral service will be available at https://www.facebook.com/pilgrimcongregational.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.