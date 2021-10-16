Clinton Gary Frank

He was honored to serve as Grand Tyler for the Grand Lodge of Montana in both 1999 and 2001. He also joined Billings Scottish Rite and served as Venerable Master. He joined the Al Bedoo Shrine and served as Recorder for 11 years. He belonged to several units in the Shrine; Hospital Corp, the Patrol, and his favorite the Clowns where he was affectionately known as “Cuddles”. He served as President of the P.N.S.C.A. (Pacific Northwest Shrine Clown Association). Clint achieved the high honor of Masonic Citizen of the Year in 2017. He was a very active member of the Billings Friendship Chapter No. 124 where he served as Worthy Patron several times. He also had the honor of serving the state as Worthy Grand Patron. Clint was very dedicated to the Masonic orders and enjoyed serving the community.