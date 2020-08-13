You have permission to edit this article.
Clyde J. Austin
Clyde J. Austin

Clyde J. Austin

Clyde J. Austin, 67, born on Nov. 22, 1952 in Miles City, MT passed away on Aug. 4, 2020 in Billings after a 15 month long battle with cancer.

Graveside services are planned for August 21, 2020 11 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Laurel with a celebration of life to follow at the American Legion in Billings. For the full obituary please visit smartcremation.tributes.com.

