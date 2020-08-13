Clyde J. Austin
Clyde J. Austin, 67, born on Nov. 22, 1952 in Miles City, MT passed away on Aug. 4, 2020 in Billings after a 15 month long battle with cancer.
Graveside services are planned for August 21, 2020 11 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Laurel with a celebration of life to follow at the American Legion in Billings. For the full obituary please visit smartcremation.tributes.com.
