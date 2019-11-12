{{featured_button_text}}

Colby L. Himmerich, 56, Fargo, North Dakota, died Monday, Nov. 11 in his home under the care of hospice.

A celebration of Colby’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 1 at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

