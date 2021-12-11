Coleen A. Hocking

In the late 1970s, heeding the call of the Pacific Ocean, she and Bruce loaded up their maroon Cadillac and headed west to Oregon in search of new horizons. Their daughter, Bree, was born shortly thereafter, and son Zac would follow.

Coleen continued to draw on her background in education while rearing and homeschooling her children. She later worked for the Eugene 4J School District as an instructional assistant in the Title 1 reading program.

An avid gardener, in warmer months Coleen could usually be found among her wide assortment of flowers and vegetables, weeding, watering, and fertilizing until well after dark. By mid-summer her front yard was a veritable head-turner, abloom with calla lilies, fuchsias, marigolds, roses, clematis, and dahlias. When she wasn't tending her plants, Coleen was always up for a bike ride, shoe shopping, or a good crime drama. She was perennially in search of the perfect cinnamon roll.

Blessed with an iron will and strong faith, Coleen was funny, fiercely independent, and highly deliberative in her approach. Her influence on and devotion to her family was unparalleled. She will forever be our dearest “Coco.”