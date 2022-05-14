 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colette Rae Bell

Colette Rae Bell, age 67, passed away on May 10, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on January 3, 1955, in Lewistown, MT, to Dorman "Scotty" and Mary Bell. For full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.cfgbillings.com.

