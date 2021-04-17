With family holding her hand, on April 13, 2021, Colleen C. Hansen Hammond, 84, died peacefully in Billings, Montana. The 4th child of Martel and Mae Belle Hansen's 10 children, Colleen was born, raised, and educated in Tetonia, Idaho.

On Nov. 17, 1961, Colleen married Carrol P. Hammond. They had four children and made numerous moves in their 42 years of marriage during which time Colleen worked as an LPN and later as a bank clerk. She was a loyal wife, a loving mother, a long-suffering stepmother, a wonderful grandmother, a hard worker, a good dancer, and a great cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Susan Ingle; sisters Myrna Fredrickson, Joyce Wagner, Karen Martin, Sherry Scoresby, and Teresa Hansen; brother Les Hansen; and grandson Brent Waid.

She is survived by children Anita Graf (Shannon), Wade Hammond (Annie), and Ted Hammond (Vernice); stepchildren Linda Grosskopf, Gwyn Taft, Mike Hammond (Debbie), and Nancy Morrison (Scott); 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother Steve Hansen (Linda); two sisters Linda Lewis and Lila Howell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at Smith's Funeral Home, Billings. Burial at 2 p.m. on April 24, at Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Idaho.