Colleen Louise Cooper

Colleen was born in Billings, MT to Riley and Maxine (Davis) McClelland. She grew up in Columbus, MT where she helped with the family business, The Columbus Creamery.

She is survived by her brother Arden (Guy), his wife Abby, nephews Jesse, Ian, nieces Anna Lisa and Madeline. Sons, Lee of Kansas City, and Shawn Saylor (Denise) of Federal Way. Stepsons Bill Cooper, Tim Cooper, and David Cooper all of Ontario Canada and step daughter Marianne Schmitt. She also had 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She married Donald Cooper in 1978 and he proceeded her in death.

She worked at the Sidney Health Center for over 25 years. She was very active in her church, Peoples Congregational in Sidney and Mayflower Church in Billings. She kept busy with many social and service organizations in Sidney and later, Billings.

Colleen and Don enjoyed traveling, golf, their friends and family especially grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Colleen was grateful that she was visited by two of her granddaughters and families recently after not being able to see family since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Memorial services will be at Mayflower Church in Billings, Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. Please contact Lee at lsaylortd@gmail.com for a Zoom invite.

Memorials can be sent to Institute for Peace Studies at Rocky Mountain College.