Colleen Mae Smith loved God and people extraordinarily well. She passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2021. Colleen celebrated her 90th birthday with friends and family in August.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Melinda, Steve and Brenda, Greg and Jennifer, and Becky. Her children, nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren treasured her love and will miss her deeply. Her family takes comfort knowing that she is home with our Lord.

Colleen's ashes rest with her sweetheart's at the National Military Cemetery in Laurel. The family will hold a small celebration of Colleen's life at a later time. The family extends our deepest gratitude to the staff of WestPark Senior Living and RiverStone Health Hospice for their tender care for our mother.

Memorials may be sent to Riverstone Health Hospice or a non-profit of your choosing.Read more of Colleen's story at: www.smithfuneralchapels.com

