Colleen Rae Shumway

Colleen Shumway, 64, passed away April 29, 2020, of complications from COPD at her home in Billings, Montana.

Colleen was born in Wolf Point, Montana, on Jan. 12, 1956. She was the second child of four born to Jack and Barb Shumway. Colleen was raised on the family farm northwest of Wolf Point. Colleen and her siblings helped with the farm work but enjoyed playing and riding horseback over the hills and prairies. Their only rule was to be in the yard by dark.

A few months after graduating from Wolf Point High School, Colleen moved to Billings. After trying different jobs she moved back to Wolf Point. She worked for Roosevelt County in the land department and then for Roger Wimmer at the Roosevelt County Abstract Office. From there she had the opportunity to become a Petroleum Landman. Monte Sandvick and Dave Mork were her mentors and became lifelong friends. Colleen searched hundreds of titles in Eastern Montana and Western North Dakota. After Colleen's daughter, Callan, was born they both made those trips to various court houses all over the area. Everyone in those areas was well acquainted with Callan and her favorite doll, Betsy. The life on the road led her to meet the love of her life, Bruce Chappell.