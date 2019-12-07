{{featured_button_text}}

On August 30th at 12:40 p.m. our dear Colleen Renee (Love) Henricksen entered into the presence of our Lord, following a long battle with medical issues.

Colleen was born on November 6, 1965, in Billings to Ray and Margaret (Meg) Love. Colleen spent most of her formative years in Three Forks, where she graduated in 1984.

Colleen Went to Montana State University Billings where she earned two degrees. She worked for the Rimrock Mall and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office as a Code Enforcement Officer.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Colleen was the mother to two beautiful girls, Lindsey Schell and Ashton Berg, both of Billings. On September 13th, 2014, She married Russell Henricksen of Billings.

Colleen is preceded in death by her father Ray Love, and she is survived by her daughters and husband; her mother Margaret (Larry) Christiansen of Lewistown; brothers Monte (Cyndi) Love of Helena, Ross Love and Marci Page of Ocean City, New Jersey, and Michael Holden of Lewistown; and sister Korrina (Michael) Koyl of Whitehall.

Plans for a Family Celebration of Life will be in the spring of 2020. A date will be set in the near future.

To plant a tree in memory of Colleen Henricksen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries