On August 30th at 12:40 p.m. our dear Colleen Renee (Love) Henricksen entered into the presence of our Lord, following a long battle with medical issues.
Colleen was born on November 6, 1965, in Billings to Ray and Margaret (Meg) Love. Colleen spent most of her formative years in Three Forks, where she graduated in 1984.
Colleen Went to Montana State University Billings where she earned two degrees. She worked for the Rimrock Mall and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office as a Code Enforcement Officer.
You have free articles remaining.
Colleen was the mother to two beautiful girls, Lindsey Schell and Ashton Berg, both of Billings. On September 13th, 2014, She married Russell Henricksen of Billings.
Colleen is preceded in death by her father Ray Love, and she is survived by her daughters and husband; her mother Margaret (Larry) Christiansen of Lewistown; brothers Monte (Cyndi) Love of Helena, Ross Love and Marci Page of Ocean City, New Jersey, and Michael Holden of Lewistown; and sister Korrina (Michael) Koyl of Whitehall.
Plans for a Family Celebration of Life will be in the spring of 2020. A date will be set in the near future.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.