BILLINGS - Colleen Yvonne Erickson passed away in the early morning hours of July 22nd in her home in Roundup, MT. Colleen was born on September 8, 1936, in Lemmon, SD to John Levi Waggoner and Frances Heidle Waggoner. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, and children, Greg, Curtis, and Cornel. She is survived by her husband, Dick Erickson; sisters, Kay Moliter and Marlene Kane; children, Bradley (Shirley) Marking, Yvonne (Dan) Pfeifer, Joel (Kerri) Marking; daughter-in-law Pam Marking; stepchildren Todd (Cathy) Erickson and Tim (Sandra) Erickson; grandchildren, Angie Allen, Misty Bruce, Becky Murphy, Derek Pfeifer, Nichole Pfeifer, Brian Pfeifer, Travis Bourne, Hannah Vescovi, Reed Marking, Brittney Hough, Tiffany Cunningham, Erika Burden, and Beth Ogden; and twenty-four great grandchildren.