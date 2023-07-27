Colleen Yvonne Erickson
BILLINGS - Colleen Yvonne Erickson passed away in the early morning hours of July 22nd in her home in Roundup, MT. Colleen was born on September 8, 1936, in Lemmon, SD to John Levi Waggoner and Frances Heidle Waggoner. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, and children, Greg, Curtis, and Cornel. She is survived by her husband, Dick Erickson; sisters, Kay Moliter and Marlene Kane; children, Bradley (Shirley) Marking, Yvonne (Dan) Pfeifer, Joel (Kerri) Marking; daughter-in-law Pam Marking; stepchildren Todd (Cathy) Erickson and Tim (Sandra) Erickson; grandchildren, Angie Allen, Misty Bruce, Becky Murphy, Derek Pfeifer, Nichole Pfeifer, Brian Pfeifer, Travis Bourne, Hannah Vescovi, Reed Marking, Brittney Hough, Tiffany Cunningham, Erika Burden, and Beth Ogden; and twenty-four great grandchildren.
A memorial and celebration of Colleen's life will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church at 11:00am, on Monday, July 31st. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Zion Lutheran Church or the Progressive Women's Club.
