Collin Gregory Messer was born on his own terms on Mother's Day, May 14, 2006, almost a month early, the only time he was early for anything (except for football and track).

He struggled in elementary school. With the help of therapy with a very special person in his life, Dan Cerice, Collin was able to overcome those struggles and ended up becoming a very successful student. Collin was brilliant and had awareness far beyond his years.

Collin loved being a student athlete at Central High and was always in his green and white. Collin played all brass in Pep Band and Honor Band, which he got into by audition. Collin loved movies, songs, wrestling with his brothers, video games, board games, sushi, and milk straight out the jug.

He did anything his mom asked him to do except take out the garbage and change his socks. Collin hugged his family often and let his mom snuggle him whenever she wanted, even when it wasn't convenient. He had an uncanny sense of humor and loved to tell dad jokes but he was also a young man of few words.

He was the best big brother to his youngest brother Liam, who nicknamed him Botch. Botch did whatever Liam wanted him to do. Collin's favorite person in the world was his big brother Hunter Monroe, who he looked up to in every aspect of life.

Collin struggled with childhood trauma, depression, and suicidality. He was living his own path and, in the end, left on his own terms too, leaving behind so very many people who loved him, including his parents, brothers, Nana and Papa, Grandpa Owl and Grandma Zoo, Auntie Manda, Kylan and Baby Declan, and extended family.

Collin's family would like to thank the BCS community for providing instant grief counseling to their students and family members, and for their unending support.

Support for Lindsay and the boys can be made at giveinkind.com (search Collin Messer) or you can honor Collin's memory with a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicide in any way, please call 988.