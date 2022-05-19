 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colonel Donald Halley Bentzen, Jr.

Colonel Donald Halley Bentzen, Jr., United States Army Reserve (Ret), age 85, passed away at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, Wyoming on Friday, May 13.

Don will be interred in Bozeman, Montana at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be left for the family on www.ballardfh.com.

Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th Street, Cody, Wyoming 82414.

