Colter Jameson Perry, 2 year old son of Stephan and Cierra Perry from Mills Wyoming died tragically in a swimming accident Aug. 20, 2019, north of Hardin.
Survivors include his parents; his sisters, Kadi and Samatha; his grandparents, Pat Pollington, Jeff and Loraine Skank; his aunts and uncles Hallie Bunkhorst, Blaine and Halley Perry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private cremation and inturnment will be held at a later date. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
