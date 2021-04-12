Connie Cranston Aaberg was born Dec. 7, 1946 in Great Falls, MT. She was the eldest of four children born to Clifford and Helen Blomberg. Connie passed away on March 26, 2021 while at the RiverStone Health Hospice House. Her husband and best friend Les Aaberg, was by her side when she left for heaven.

Connie had four girls from her first marriage, Stephanie, Megan, Ashley and Katie. She was employed at High Tech Construction for more than 25 years as their executive secretary. After she 'retired' she went to work at Yellowstone Basin Construction to help them get started and organized.

Connie and Les' relationship started in 1995 and they were married in 2008. Together they made many trips to Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks. They enjoyed impromptu road trips and were huge Bobcat Football fans, having season tickets for many years.

Connie is survived by her four daughters and son-in-law Sam, husband Les and his daughters Susan Aaberg and Kristi Descalchuk, mother Helen Blomberg, sister Carolyn McKay, brother Leland Blomberg and many cousins. She was proceeded in death by her father Clifford and sister Ginger.