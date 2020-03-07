Connie Jane Swedberg, 76, of Red Lodge, passed away on March 4, 2020, surrounded by and in the comfort of her family. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at First Christian Church in Fort Benton at 1 p.m.
Connie was born in Great Falls and graduated from Fort Benton High School. She then graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Technology from the University of Montana and went on to earn her Nursing Home Administrator's License. She was the Head of the DD Department at the Stillwater Convalescent Center in Columbus, and then the administrator of Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge.
On October 8, 1966, Connie married the love of her life, Steve Swedberg in Fort Benton. They had three children: son, Penn, and daughters, Dessica and Tara.
Connie loved time with family and friends, and she will be remembered for her contagious laughter and sense of humor. She was the self-proclaimed matriarch of the family. She was known for her deep compassion for others and her selflessness. She loved Hallmark movies, Facebook, and coconut-mango margaritas at Bogarts.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Penn (Rumiko) Swedberg of Tokyo, Japan, Dessica McKeehan of Great Falls, and Tara (Dean) Orvis of Great Falls; sister, Sherry (Al) Bingham of North Las Vegas, Nevada; brothers, Jim (Caroleen) Willits of Fort Benton, and Carey Willits of Oak Harbor, Washington; and 7 grandchildren, Terri, Tyler, Tracy, and Trina Swedberg, Paysen McKeehan, Matthew and Zachary Orvis.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Betty Willits.
Service information
1:00PM
1201 Main Street
Fort Benton, Montana 59442
