Connie Kercher was called to his heavenly home to be with Jesus on Jan. 22, 2020. He was born June 17, 1926 in Yakima, Washington
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s name to Zion Lutheran Church, The Laramie Plains Museum and/or charity of one’s choice.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Kercher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.