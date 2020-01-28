Connie Kercher was called to his heavenly home to be with Jesus on Jan. 22, 2020. He was born June 17, 1926 in Yakima, Washington

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s name to Zion Lutheran Church, The Laramie Plains Museum and/or charity of one’s choice.

