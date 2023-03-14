On the morning of Saturday, March 11, Connie passed away peacefully in her sleep due to complications of ALS at the Broadwater Billings Clinic Hospice Facility. She had just turned 68 years old.

Connie was born on March 9, 1955 in Kadoka, SD to Thomas and Elaine (Schulz) Omdahl. She was the second of five children, and the first of two daughters. Connie grew up in Phillip, SD on the family farm and spent many hours exploring the outdoors and getting into mischief with her siblings. Although she grew up a farm girl, Connie always had an amazing sense of fashion, and was someone people looked to for the next new trend.

Connie moved to Helena, MT with her sister Jane and attended classes at Carroll College while working as a waitress. She met the love of her life, Thomas Olson, on a road trip back to South Dakota from Helena. They spent a lot of time hunting, fishing and camping together and she learned to love the outdoors lifestyle. When she was able to bugle in a bull for him to harvest one season, he proposed and it became their "engagement elk". They moved to Glendive and were married on May 8, 1982.

Connie's first child, son Keith, was born in January of 1983 and second child, daughter Angela, was born in June of 1984. Connie's life revolved around caring for her children and husband for the next several years, and she was an amazing mother and wife, devoted to her family.

In the mid-90's Connie returned to school and graduated with an Assosciate's Degree in Nursing from Miles City Community College. As a Registered Nurse, Connie worked by the bedside at the hospital in Glendive, then as a public health nurse at the Dawson County Health Department. Connie also worked as the Medicaid Physician Program Officer for the State of Montana after she and Tom moved back to Helena after Keith and Angela graduated High School. Connie thrived as an RN, as she was a compassionate, healing person and had the type of personality which fostered trust. There wasn't a person who met Connie who didn't enjoy her personality, humor, and wit.

After retirement, Connie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, collecting jewelry, and making jewelry and art. Connie had an affinity for butterflies and dragonflies, and often wore jewelry with these themes. It was a rare occasion to see Connie without earrings and a necklace, meticulously chosen to go with her outfit for the day.

Connie adopted her dog Rosie, who became an instant companion and protector. Connie enjoyed watching Rosie chase and tree squirrels (and sometimes, even catch them) in her front yard. As Connie's health began to fail, Rosie was always by her side to be a comfort.

Connie's life had been marked by loss – the passing of her mother when she was only 18, the passing of her husband in 2010 and then loss of her son, Keith, in 2020. These losses were extraordinarily difficult for Connie, and she grieved for them until the day she passed. Even with these incredible losses, Connie continued to be a light for others and a shoulder to lean on. She truly lived out her Lutheran faith by extending grace and forgiveness to others, her charitability, and living a prayerful life.

Connie was preceded in death by: Thomas Olson (husband), Keith Olson (son), Jace Wubben (grandson), Thomas Omdahl (father), Elaine (Schulz) Omdahl (mother), and Gary Omdahl (brother). We rejoice with her that she has been reunited with these loved ones she has missed for so long.

Connie is survived by: daughter, Angela (Mike) Wubben; grandchildren: Kal Wubben, Kailee Wubben, and Hawken Olson; and siblings: Jane Omdahl, Walter (Marie) Omdahl, and David (Bonnie) Omdahl and their children.

Flowers and memorials may be sent to Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena, MT. A memorial service will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. A burial service will be held in later summer 2023 to lay Connie's ashes to rest with her husband in Baker, MT.

Special thanks are given to Compassus Hospice of Bozeman and Helena, staff at Broadwater Billings Clinic Hospice/Nursing Home, Dr. Michaels of Bozeman Internal Medicine, the doctors at the University of Utah, and the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the ALS Association.

